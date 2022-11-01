SHAFTSBURY — Two women hid in a bathroom to escape a man who allegedly choked one of them until she was afraid of dying.
Jason Volpi, 52, from Shaftsbury, has been charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Court documents show that on Oct. 30 just before 1 a.m., Vermont State Police troopers were sent to Shaftsbury to respond to a 911 call.
A woman called emergency services after she locked herself and another woman in a bathroom to escape Volpi. When law enforcement arrived, Volpi confronted them and said they were on his property. He refused to keep his hands out of his pockets and follow the troopers commands. There were also aggressive dogs on the property, and one bit a trooper, police said. In light of this, Volpi was placed in handcuffs.
When troopers spoke to the women, they said Volpi allegedly pinned one of them against a wall and choked her by squeezing her throat with his bare hands. The other woman pulled him off of her, but the woman who was choked told troopers she thought Volpi would have killed her if the other woman didn’t intervene. Troopers photographed the red marks on her neck.
If Volpi produces a $2,500 surety bond, he will be released on conditions that include a prohibition on alcohol, alcohol testing upon request, alcohol assessment and possible treatment, and a no contact and abuse order for the women.