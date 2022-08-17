BENNINGTON — A Bennington woman was given no jail time after pleading guilty to striking a child.
Lisa Mears, 31, pleaded guilty to second degree aggravated domestic assault with a prior conviction for domestic assault.
On July 7, 2021, the Bennington Police were notified that a 4-year-old at the Recreation Center had a bruised temple. When asked what happened, the child said Mears hit him after the child “gave her the middle finger,” according to court documents.
Mears hit the child on the finger and in the head with a closed fist. He had a visible bruise on his temple and a scratch on his middle left finger.
Mears originally denied the claims, but pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday. She was given an 18-month deferred sentence.