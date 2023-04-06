BENNINGTON — A Readsboro woman, charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to run down her lover numerous times with an SUV on several busy streets midday in Bennington last September, has asked a judge for bail.
Sarah Milazzo, 35, has been in custody at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington since September on three felony counts, including attempted murder in the second degree, reckless or gross negligent vehicle operation, and resisting arrest. Milazzo had chosen to delay her weight of evidence hearing for several months.
Through her lawyer, Frederick Bragdon, Milazzo asked Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady on Wednesday to be released into the care of her mother, who testified in open court at the hearing. Through Milazzo’s mother, the defense attempted to convince the judge that Milazzo would not be a flight risk or any danger to the public. Bragdon asked the mother whether there was any alcohol allowed at the Readsboro home and if there was any possible way that Milazzo could take one of the two vehicles at the residence.
“I don’t allow alcohol in my home,” she said. “And I can lock up my keys. So can my husband.”
Bragdon also asked the judge to use the court's discretion to allow for Milazzo's release, so she could be reunited with her child.
"She's been away from her child for well over six months," Bragdon said.
State prosecutor Alexander Burke countered that argument by rehashing the actions Milazzo allegedly took that day, including that she continued with her pursuit of the victim, "even after police arrived," Burke said.
According to a police affidavit, Milazzo allegedly tried to run over the male victim at least two times with a gray SUV after an argument in which the victim jumped from the SUV to escape, after Milazzo allegedly told the victim she would “kill him.”
Witnesses reported to police that Milazzo was driving erratically up and down the road going after the victim, screaming as the victim yelled back, “Leave me alone.”
After attempting to hit the victim along Gage Street, multiple witnesses said Milazzo pulled up on the sidewalk on the wrong side of Main Street next to the victim, who was attempting to walk away. Milazzo then tried to hit the victim a second time, driving the vehicle onto a lawn in an effort to reach the victim. Milazzo then pulled into a parking lot and came out on the wrong side of the road and into a yard heading toward the victim, screaming, “I’ll [expletive] kill you," as the victim yelled for her to stop.
The witnesses then saw the victim hide behind a tree as Milazzo headed toward him again, telling police that if the victim hadn’t jumped behind the tree, “he would be dead.”
Police arrived soon after. Milazzo continued to scream and swear at officers attempting to calm the situation and control her “violent behavior.” She was eventually handcuffed and arrested. Police recorded tire tracks and spin marks in the grass at the scene, with fresh dirt stuck in the tires of Milazzo’s vehicle.
Milazzo arrived at the courthouse after a six-month incarceration, escorted by sheriff’s deputies, in handcuffs and leg irons, as four members of her family sat behind her, including her parents. On the other side of the courtroom, the victim sat nervously next to a victim’s advocate from the prosecutor’s office.
The victim chose not to say anything at the hearing or to make a statement to the press.
It was revealed through both sides at the hearing that Milazzo suffers from “alcohol issues” and has sought treatment in the past for those issues. Bragdon then asked the judge that if she does allow Milazzo to be released under a curfew, that Milazzo be able to attend counseling for her dependence issues. It was also revealed that Milazzo has a drunk-driving conviction in Vermont and one from Massachusetts. She is currently under criminal suspension for the DUI and is not eligible for reinstatement. Milazzo had a blood-alcohol content of .04 percent when she was arrested.
After the lengthy hearing, Judge McDonald-Cady decided to take the matter under advisement. Upon hearing that she would not be immediately released, Milazzo covered her face with her hands and wept loudly, prompting the judge to explain why she was delaying her decision.
“I need time to make a smart, informed decision. I cannot make that decision immediately,” McDonald-Cady told her.
Milazzo faces a possible life sentence with a presumptive minimum term of 20 years behind bars if found guilty on the attempted murder charge. She faces three additional years on the other two counts if convicted. As of press time, McDonald-Cady had not decided whether Milazzo will be released as she awaits trial.