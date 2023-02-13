BENNINGTON — An employee charged with four counts of embezzlement from Stewart’s Shops while working as a cashier is scheduled for a jury trial in April.
Elizabeth Bump, 22, faces more than 30 years in prison and a possible $30,000 fine if convicted of all charges.
In the spring of 2022, an internal corporate investigator with Ballston Spa, N.Y.-based Stewart’s Shops was assigned to investigate an unexplained product and cash loss at the Stewart’s on Main Street in Bennington. After viewing surveillance video at the store, the investigator concluded that Bump was allegedly stealing cash from the store’s safe in the office and stealing products from the shop, police said.
Bump was employed by Stewart’s for three months before the discovery. She was allegedly seen on video from inside the store opening the safe in the office, taking out what appeared to be cash, and placing the bills in her pants pocket. Approximately $280 was reported missing on the day of the video.
An affidavit filed by police alleges several other incidents involving Bump caught on tape. One of the incidents discovered over $1,200 missing in a single day. Other incidents involved unpaid food and drink and small amounts of retail products, police said.
Bump allegedly apologized for her actions in a handwritten statement, acknowledging her thefts of over $2,000, which resulted in her immediate termination.
Bump was given a citation to appear and pleaded not guilty to all charges at her June arraignment. She is scheduled for a jury draw at the Bennington Courthouse in early April, with a jury trial to follow. Bump does not have a criminal history in Vermont.