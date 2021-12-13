BENNINGTON — An Arlington woman arrested on an animal cruelty charge in a case involving a starving horse was granted a delay so that prosecutors can review a plea deal offered by the defense.
Judge Cortland Corsones granted the 30-day reprieve for Patricia McKee, 58, Monday at a pre-trial hearing at the Bennington Superior courthouse. McKee faces a count of felony aggravated cruelty to and torture of animals.
Vermont State Police responded in July 2019, after Jen Straub of the Dorset Equine Rescue reported a 16-year-old Paint mare possibly being neglected. Dorset Equine Rescue stated it had received multiple calls about “Roki,” the horse pastured at 3894 Route 313 in Arlington. According to a police affidavit, Vermont State Trooper Travis Hess arrived to find the horse behind the house amid “clutter, garbage, and junk, looking very thin.”
The horse was in a small, fenced area approximately 20 square yards, with no shelter. There was a bucket of water in the enclosure with no hay visible and little grass to graze on, just weeds, according to Hess.
“The horse looked extremely thin,” Hess said. “I was able to see its ribs and hip bones.”
McKee stated to police at the scene that the horse had been sick with Lyme disease and would not eat. Police asked McKee if she would surrender the horse to Dorset Equine Rescue, which she did later that evening. Jen Straub later stated that the horse was in worse condition than she expected and that she thought it would die within days, if not hours, if not rescued.
In October 2019, Police received a report on the animal’s condition from Shannon Guy, a veterinarian specializing in equines, confirming that the horse “had been emaciated and suffering from complications related to severe nutritional deficiencies and lack of proper management.”
Police charged McKee a month later. She was released from custody Monday with conditions, including not caring for any animals. No trial date has yet been set. A new hearing is scheduled for January.
The horse now lives at the Dorset Equine Rescue facility and has a new name. “Happy” is currently at an average weight and is a healthy 18-year-old, according to the Rescue.