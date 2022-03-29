MANCHESTER — Half a world away from the war that has brought fear and uncertainty to their relatives’ lives, four children gathered in Manchester in the cold sun of a late March afternoon and took turns helping to raise the Ukrainian flag while that nation's anthem played on a loudspeaker.
Hannah Reed, 11, and her sister Sadie Reed, 9, both students at Manchester Elementary Middle School, were joined by cousins Ellery Reed, 10, and her sister Ruby Reed, 8, both students at Flood Brook Union School. Behind them, their fathers — Andy Reed of Manchester and Will Reed of Landgrove — looked on with pride.
The girls were wearing gold and blue buttons and earrings they made themselves — items they’ll be selling at Magic Mountain’s Black Line Tavern at 5 p.m. on April 9 at a benefit for the Save the Children Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund.
The flag-raising, approved by a vote of the Manchester Select Board last week, was attended by current and former board members and Town Manager John O’Keefe. The Ukrainian flag was raised in place of the Irish flag, which the town flew on St. Patrick’s Day. Maxine Linehan, who hails from Cork, Ireland, had the honor of lowering the Irish flag.
The Reed girls said they’ve been in touch with their cousin Chrissy, who lives in Lviv, Ukraine.
“She’s OK,” Ellery said.
“She's in a safe place,” Hannah added. "She said it’s loud.”
Hearing about the war makes the girls sad, because they have a lot of family in Ukraine. They hope to visit the country someday when the war is over.
They felt good raising the flag.
“We’re giving hope for Ukraine and trying to support them and doing a good thing,” Ellery said.
“It gives them support knowing that everyone supports them,” Hannah added.
Ivana Kerod Reed, the mother of Will and Andy Reed, was born to a Ukrainian family in an American displaced persons camp in Mittenwald, Germany, after the end of World War II. She has family and friends in Ukraine and worked in Kyiv for 16 years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, with a program funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development.
“It's very important for Ukrainians to see the kind of support they're getting from around the world,” Kerod Reed said. “Who would have thought that nearly 80 years after the Second World War, we’d be facing another war like we are today, with refugees fleeing their homeland?"
“I’m in touch with my family. I'm in touch with my friends,” she said. “They want to live in a country where they make the decisions to continue the democracy that they achieved, that the U.S. and other countries helped build.”
"What’s happening is unconscionable and horrible,” Kerod Reed said. “I will share this event with my friends and family. I truly believe it means a tremendous amount to them.”
“Our message to the people of Ukraine is we stand with you,” Select Board member Heidi Chamberlain said. “We are so saddened and horrified by what is happening to you in your country. We feel and see the pain and losses of your people. We hope for a rapid end to the violent invasion of your country and the full restoration of your peace, safety and rights as a nation.”
“Solidarity from the town of Manchester Select Board,” she added.
Another member of the family, Ihor Chernik of Winhall, once lived in Lviv and was in the army when Ukraine was still part of the Soviet Union. He used to visit Ukraine every year for business, most recently in 2018.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Chernik said, adding that he feels some guilt that he's not there among friends who have joined the army or territorial defense forces.
“I try to help as much from here as I can,” he said of donations he’s made to charitable efforts. “For me, it’s hard to believe it’s happening.”
As a Soviet military veteran, Chernik explained that the Russian military has struggled because of outmoded equipment — thanks to military spending for upgrades being misappropriated by oligarchs who spent it on yachts and overseas apartments — and a lack of trained soldiers.
About 20 percent of the Russian forces are capable professional soldiers, he said; the remainder are young conscripts who have not trained long enough to be effective, but have been indoctrinated into believing the propaganda used by Vladimir Putin to justify the invasion.
“What Ukraine needs basically is military support, because everybody knows NATO will not put troops on the ground,” he said.
But Chernik, Kerod Reed and Natalka Bukalo, whose family hails from Ternopil, Ukraine, said the invasion has united the Ukrainian people like never before. They know the future of their nation — and their very lives — hangs in the balance.
“They’re scared,” Kerod Reed said. “Their children are of an age they’re on the territorial defense units. They don’t want to leave; they want to stay where they are.”
One of Kerod Reed’s friends fled to Romania and is living at the home of some American friends, she said. “She has no money and hardly any savings. She said, ‘I just want to go home to rebuild my country.’”
Bukalo noted that many displaced Ukrainians didn’t flee the country, but instead headed west away from the fighting, and into the Carpathian mountains.
“Unlike a lot of refugees in other crises around the world, Ukrainians want to go back home,” Bukalo said. “They want to stay close to the border, and they want to go home.”
And if anyone's not convinced by the fight Ukraine has put up since Russian troops crossed the border on Feb. 24, they should know that Ukrainians' resolve to defend their nation has not wavered, the women said.
“They are convinced that this is going to end on the side of good, not on the side of evil," Kerod Reed said. “And that's why they’re trying to do whatever they can.”
“My relatives say when people have spoken to Russian soldiers and said, ‘Why are you here? Why are you doing this?’” Bukalo said. “They’re like, ‘I don’t know. We were told we were going to be greeted as heroes with open arms.’”
“I will also say Ukraine has never been more united,” she said. “They know what it’s like to live under a Stalin/Putin communist regime. And they would rather die than live under that again, and they’re showing that.”
The event at Magic Mountain is $20 at the door and $5 for children, and will feature music by the Western Terrestrials starting at 7:30 p.m.