BENNINGTON — The state Department of Health is handing out antigen COVID-19 tests to the families of school-age students today and Friday at Vermont Agency of Transportation facilities throughout Bennington County.
While testing is not a requirement for students to return to school next week, the Health Department is providing the kits to mitigate the current rapid spread of the virus across the state. A record 1,352 new cases were reported today.
Families are asked to register first at healthvermont.gov/student-testing for a time to pick up their students’ kits.
Or families can reach out to a dedicated call center at 833-722-0860 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The call center will be closed on Friday and Saturday.
In the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, tests will be handed out at Vermont Agency of Transportation facilities at 158 Derry Woods Road, Londonderry, and 18 Village St., East Dorset. In the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, tests will be distributed at the VTrans garage at 359 Bowen Road.
Once they’ve received the test kits, parents and guardians are advised to have children take the tests at least 24 hours apart, starting two days before school begins. In the BRSU, where schools reopen Tuesday, families are advised to provide the first test on Sunday and the second one on Monday.
“Obtaining an antigen test kit and using it on Sunday/Monday is an effective way to prevent positive asymptomatic children from returning to school when still contagious,” Superintendent Randi Lowe said in a letter sent to families.
“As we all know, positive COVID-19 cases are at record numbers. Please remain vigilant and have your child tested if there is any question that your child may be a close contact to someone who has COVID-19 or if they have any symptoms,” Lowe said.
In a letter to families, Burr and Burton Academy said it "strongly encourage(s) all students to test and get boosted (if eligible)" before returning to school on Wednesday. Free testing for students is available Friday at the Manchester Medical Center urgent care clinic; and on Monday and Wednesday at the school's health center from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Southwest Vermont Medical Center, Rutland Regional Medical Center and Manchester Medical Center are among locations offering PCR testing for COVID-19.