BENNINGTON — Road and power crews all over Vermont were gearing up Thursday afternoon for the region's first major winter storm, a nor'easter expected to last from Thursday night through Saturday morning.
Dan Tyler, public works director in Brattleboro, said he thinks the town is in good shape.
"We got salt and sand ready," he said. "We got the plows on."
Bennington town crews were gearing up for the storm, as well, on Thursday afternoon.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Vermont.
Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in Southern Vermont and Southern New Hampshire, and localized totals of up to 24 inches possible within the highest elevations of the southern Green Mountains.
The best chance for greater than a foot will be at locations above 2,000 feet in elevation. Snowfall rates might reach 1 inch per hour at times, especially early Friday morning and again on Friday late afternoon and evening, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
The National Weather Service noted travel "will be very difficult," with hazardous conditions expected to effect the morning and evening commute on Friday.
"Our managers and supervisors are reviewing the forecasts and planning on the coverage for the longer-duration storm coming our way," said Todd Law, district maintenance and fleet division deputy director at the state Agency of Transportion, or VTrans. "Our equipment, staff and materials are ready."
VTrans plans to "get operators and trucks out ahead of the storm and continue to clear the roads throughout the day," Law said. On Friday night, the agency will be reducing staffing overnight and then bringing crews back out early Saturday morning, as its snow and ice control plan calls for.
Law recommends allowing for extra time to get to destinations, reducing speed and not making any abrupt movements, if traveling is required. He said extra space should be provided between vehicles on the roadway.
Green Mountain Power has external crews lined up to help restore power if needed from the storm.
“Our team is preparing for the forecast, and we will have our team ready to respond,” said Mike Burke, the utility’s vice president of field operations. “The weight of the snow will be heavy with loading on trees and lines possible before the temperatures drop on Saturday. We urge people to be safe on the roads and stay alert to changing conditions that could be dangerous. People should always stay far away from any downed lines or trees as they could still be energized. Call us to help.”
The power company recommends customers have some basics on hand including: a charged cellphone, the GMP app on your cellphone, flashlights with fresh batteries and bottled water. Outages can be reported by calling GMP at 888-835-4672, and through GMP’s online Outage Center.
Also on Thursday, Vermont Emergency Management issued some health and safety tips for a nor'easter, including preparing for a power outage ahead of time and knowing where you could go if you need to get warm or charge a mobile phone.
The state also ask folks to check on vulnerable neighbors before, during, and after the storm to ensure they have provisions, heat and are doing well.
If you lose power and use a generator, use it outside, away from windows or doors.
Be mindful of carbon monoxide exposure. The initial symptoms of CO poisoning are similar to flu, but without the fever and might include headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea and dizziness. Common sources during the winter season include blocked heating vents.
For a complete list of winter weather resources visit vem.vermont.gov/news/winter-safety-resources.
State road information can be found at newengland511.org.
Forecast information can be found at weather.gov.btv or weather.gov/aly.
For weather, road, or emergency updates sent directly to your email or cellphone, sign up for Vermont Alert at vtalert.gov.