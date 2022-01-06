BENNINGTON — Molly Stark Elementary School students collected pennies, nickels and dimes this fall — all they could muster — and raised over $500 to help heat local homes this winter.
“It was so great to see the excitement coming from the kids to do this for others in our community,” said Molly Stark Principal Donna Bazyk. “They were so excited to know how much money was there and what was going to happen. I am so very proud of these kids. This task of helping others really brought a sense of community within our whole school.”
The Molly Stark students raised exactly $568.02, mostly from penny jars and loose change that the kids collected themselves. The money was then donated to BROC Community Action, a local organization that assists Vermonters with heating bills in partnership with the state of Vermont in the cold winter months, as well as other programs to help in-need Vermonters.
“I love helping people,” said 9-year-old Alana Burgess. “It makes me feel better, because I don’t have to worry on these really cold nights because I’m always worried about people being cold. I sometimes think that they don’t have any money for heat, but then I remember that we donated this money, so I feel a lot better.”
“I feel good,” 8-year-old Brayden Hayes said. “It warms my heart that people get to feel warm this winter.”
Tom Donahue, chief executive officer at BROC, earmarked the money raised by the kids at Molly Stark to benefit families that might not qualify under most of the federal and state programs for heating assistance.
“This money will help those families that can and do fall through the cracks,” Donahue said. “It provides much-needed assistance for those families who might be working and raising a family but are having a hard time paying for heating this winter.”
Donahue added, “We are very humble and appreciative of the student efforts in showing concern for in-need families without heat. The money raised will provide winter heating for two local families that might have been in a bad spot come January and February.”
BROC has allocated over $44,600 in crisis fuel funds this winter. Those funds helped 124 households, covering 325 people, including 44 households with seniors over the age of 60, 20 households with children under 5, and 61 households with members who are disabled.
“Donations like those from Molly Stark Elementary allow us to assist a resident in need that may exceed the 200 percent income limit but be out of fuel during the winter months,” Donahue said. “Another nice thing about the program is that it’s not just for home heating oil. We also supply assistance to families that use electricity, propane, kerosene, wood and wood pellets.”
Anyone in need of assistance this winter or who can donate to the winter heating program, reach out to BROC Community Action, 332 Orchard Road, Bennington, or call 802-775-0878. They can also be reached at broc.org.