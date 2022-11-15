BENNINGTON — Love it or hate it, Vermonters are likely waking up to snow or winter slop on Wednesday morning.
Weather forecasters said today that winter weather was on its way to Vermont, with predictions of a storm still on track for the region beginning tonight and a mix of freezing rain and sleet, turning to rain, expected Wednesday morning.
An inch or two of snow was due overnight in Southern Vermont, and possibly 2 to 3 inches in the mountains.
“The big key is it’s the first snowfall of the season,” said meteorologist Brett Rathbun from National Weather Service Albany, N.Y. “So everyone should be prepared, and if you have to travel, road conditions will likely be different than what you’ve been used to over the summer months.”
Rathbun said the Weather Service anticipated the snowfall to begin between 8 and 10 p.m. tonight, with snow changing to a sleet/wintry mix in the early hours by morning, and changing to rain by about 10 a.m.
Clear the roads
While the accumulation expected overnight is relatively small, plow trucks are at the ready in the Shires.
“We aren’t sure we’re really going to get much of anything, but our trucks are ready and waiting,” said Linda Bermudez, administrative assistant at Bennington Department of Public Works.
Bermudez urged that everyone exercise caution and take their time driving, and to let the plow truck drivers do their job.
“Coincidentally, tonight is the first night of the overnight parking ban,” she said. “People usually seem to forget the first week or two after it goes into effect, so maybe this will help them remember.”
Tireless efforts
Anyone who doesn’t have snow tires on their vehicle now is likely going to remain that way for another couple of weeks, at best.
“It’s just like every year,” said Mark Wilson, owner of Bennington Tire Corp. “If you wait until the first snow, there’s going to be a big backup.”
Wilson said supply chain issues are no longer the problem they were earlier this year.
“Getting product isn’t a problem, it’s just a matter of us getting them on there,” he said. “If you come by today, we probably wouldn’t be able to get tires on your car until after Thanksgiving.”
Not time to hit the slopes just yet
Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear the precipitation will be enough for Southern Vermonters to bear the fruits of winter weather just yet.
“No, we usually need a storm of about 15 inches this time of year, and not just light powder, but heavier stuff,” said Geoff Hatheway, owner of Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry. “This one isn’t it.”
Hatheway said Magic will be aiming for its usual mid-December opening.
Don’t forget our furry friends
With all the added commotion of preparing for the cold and snow, it can be easy for some to forget about our companions that can’t speak up.
“One of the main things people forget about with pets is to watch for black ice,” said Matt Upright, assistant manager at West Mountain Animal Hospital. “So especially for senior dogs, you might want to consider paw pads or boots, especially for their rear legs to give them some traction and keep them safe from any sharp ice.”
Besides that, we’ve all likely heard before in reference to our pets: If you’re cold, they’re cold, so bring them inside. A reminder certainly doesn’t hurt, though.
“Make sure they’re not outside too long,” Upright said. “Hypothermia becomes a risk particularly on nights like this.”