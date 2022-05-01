WINHALL — A new wrinkle has emerged in efforts to bridge the digital divide in southern Vermont, as a Bondville man says he can get Winhall and other mountain towns a better deal than area communications union districts, and deliver that service sooner.
But the communications union district working to serve Bennington County says it’s still on course to get service to the mountain towns by the end of 2023.
Fred Schwacke represents Winhall on the boards of two communications union districts (CUDs) — DVFiber, which serves the Deerfield Valley, and the Southern Vermont Communications Union District, which is focused on Bennington County.
CUDs are municipal boards established to work with broadband providers to close the “last mile” gap by providing reliable, affordable broadband service to the roughly one-third of Vermonters who lack reliable access. Towns are allowed to join more than one CUD. They were established amid criticism that telecom firms were avoiding rural “last mile” service in favor of delivering to more profitable, densely-populated regions.
Schwacke, who has been critical of Southern Vermont CUD and DVFiber’s business plans, says he can arrange to lease fiberoptic cable that is already installed in the area and combine that with a mix of fixed wireless and satellite internet service.
He’s holding a meeting at 7 p.m. on May 12 at the Winhall Community Arts Center, and said his proposed Tri-Mountain CUD could also serve Peru, Manchester, Landgrove, Londonderry, Stratton and Weston.
Who would Tri-Mountain lease the fiber from? Schwacke won’t say, but he was adamant that the provider is legitimate.
“I don’t want my competition to know. They’re trying to eat my lunch,” he said of his decision not to disclose the identity. “That’s my reason and it’s a good and valid one.”
John Hankin, who represents Londonderry on the Southern Vermont CUD board, said he understands Schwacke’s perspective — but also sees fiber as a “futureproof” gold standard solution for the mountain towns.
“I understand Fred’s perspective, His concern has always been that an immediate solution is needed,” Hankin said, especially for students and business owners.
“The roll out definitely takes a while. But I think Southern Vermont CUD and DVFiber are both well on their way to getting fiber out to just about every resident,” Hankin said.
Schwacke asserts that DVFiber and Southern Vermont CUD’s strategy — relying upon established providers, including Consolidated Communications and Comcast, to build out fiberoptic lines to underserved areas — isn’t a viable business plan because the revenue won’t cover the cost of stringing “last mile” fiberoptic lines to underserved locations. He also said the arrangement eventually sends state dollars into the pockets of those companies.
“Southern Vermont CUD is using state and federal money to subsidize a private for-profit company and that’s not the intent,” he said. “The intent is for money to be used to create a publicly owned, community owned and governed utility.”
Eric Hatch, who chairs the Southern Vermont CUD board, has a less jaundiced view of Consolidated’s role, and defended the CUD and its plans.
“We have one of the best plans in Vermont for getting fiber to the entire district first and to have the district fully fibered,” he said “That includes Winhall, Manchester, Winhall, Landgrove and Londonderry.”
“Our target is end of next year and that delivery is blazingly fast,” he said.
So far, Hatch said, Consolidated has put its money where its mouth is while the CUD pursues funding.
“They already have fiber on hand, and they have unionized labor readily available,” he said.
Consolidated had already lined up significant private investment to roll out its new “Fidium” fiberoptic high speed service, and had been awarded several federal grants for wiring rural areas, including Bennington County. And the company will partner with the CUD to get to the final outer reaches of unserved and underserved areas, he said.
“So with those three things we have a universal service plan which will provide access to fiberoptic internet in every address in the CUD,” Hatch said.
But Schwacke said his plan will come at “a dramatically lower cost” than running fiber up the mountains — making it more affordable.
“All of a sudden the whole financial calculation changes and the timeline changes. When we have finances in hand it’s a matter of months until we can have fiber,” he said.
Whether that will include state finances remains to be seen.
Schwacke has been debating state officials, including Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) executive director Christine Hallquist, over whether Tri-Mountain may access funds allocated to CUDs though last year’s broadband bill.
Schwacke said he was told Tri-Mountain would lose access to funding if it withdrew from its existing CUD memberships after June 1, 2021; it’s his contention that the law is not specific on that point, but that it should reflect federal statutes that do not require the state standard of 100 megabits download and upload speed.
An email to Hallquist had not been returned as of Friday afternoon.
“The state is insisting on it’s own concept of what’s a good plan — 100 by 100,” Schwacke said. “The feds say that’s not true — 100 by 20 is plenty.”
“The state’s requirement for a total fiber build-out is financially irresponsible, and unless they are prepared to guarantee its full funding, they are guaranteeing high cost Internet forever,” he added.
Hatch said there are “definitely challenges” to creating a new CUD on the fly.
“This not to say they can’t do it, but there’s a lot of hard work to be done to get a plan, fund it, an execute it before Southern Vermont CUD is in that area as part of our initial plan,” he said.
Will Tri-Mountain’s plan prove divisive? Hankin doesn’t think so.
“Having more choices in the market typically makes the market a better place,” he said. “But in terms of cost and service I think fiber is going to be better long-term solution for the majority of customers.”