WINHALL — A town budget proposing a $310,000 increase in spending is the main item on the warning for Winhall's Town Meeting, to be held at 10 a.m. March 1 in the town highway garage at 64 Old Town Road.
The projected budget for next fiscal year is $5,061,997, a 6.53 percent increase from the current budget of $4,751,497. It proposes raising $3,716,097 in tax revenue and anticipates a slight decrease in the municipal property tax rate, to 0.5235 from the current rate of 0.5251.
Notable changes in the proposal include a projected $60,000 rise in insurance costs, a $53,800 increase in police officer salaries, a $25,000 addition for planned police overtime, a $25,000 hike in solid waste disposal fees, and a $14,600 increase in highway crew salaries.
The budget proposal also reduces the highway equipment fund contribution by $50,000 over last year's figure, and reduces the highway maintenance fund contribution by $100,000.
The warning also includes an advisory vote on whether residents are interested in taking part in the Northshire Community Field House proposed for Dana M. Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester. Proponents say towns agreeing to take part in funding the project will receive greatly reduced membership rates for residents.
There are no contested races on the town ballot. Scott Bushee is unopposed for town moderator; Elizabeth Grant is running for a three-year term as town clerk and town treasurer; Julie Isaacs is on the ballot for a three-year Select Board term; and Dean R. Gianotti Jr. is unopposed for the Winhall School Board.
The Winhall School District warning proposes a budget of $4,411,546. That works out to equalized per-pupil spending of $20,365 per pupil, a 2.9 increase over last year.
Winhall is a non-operating district and tuitions all of its K-12 students to other public and independent schools, including Burr and Burton Academy.
The school warning also proposes $20,000 for the bus reserve fund and $550,000 for the tax stabilization fund.