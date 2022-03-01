BENNINGTON -- In its first year of building insulating window inserts in Bennington County, the WindowDressers program, based out of Maine, brought together more than 200 local volunteers, contributing over 1,400 hours and building a total of 400 inserts. This year, local organizers say they hope to expand their impact by building over 500 inserts and reaching an additional 50 families and businesses.
The group met this past month to begin planning for their 2022 Community Build workshops, which they anticipate will take place in October or November. Orders are already being accepted for inserts to be built during the weeklong fall “Community Builds” and organizers are encouraging people to sign up now due to the high demand.
“There’s a reason we were able to bring together so many volunteers for so many hours in just our first year of hosting WindowDressers in Bennington County,” said local volunteer coordinator Bruce Lierman in a news release. “It’s because this is an incredibly thoughtful program that has a real impact on people’s heating bills and how comfortable they are in their homes -- plus building the inserts is a ton of fun.”
Due to the community-driven model of the program, and its commitment to keeping costs low, the process for ordering inserts is quite different than how you’d typically buy things like weather stripping or insulating film at the hardware store. Instead, participants sign up to have a team of volunteers measure each window and provide a cost estimate. You then pay for your inserts and sign up to work a shift at a Community Build.
The WindowDressers fabrication team creates kits to fit the exact measurements of your window, and sends down all the kits for local orders in the fall when volunteers come together to assemble them in weeklong workshops.
An insert for an average-sized window typically costs between $30-60, the release said. To reach more people who may need inserts, volunteers with the local WindowDressers efforts have also secured funding to help low-income families, whether they rent or own their home, with the costs of inserts.
“When we started outreach in 2020, people didn’t know what to make of the inserts, or the process. We only had a tiny sample insert to show and nobody in town had a full insert yet to show how sleek they look in a window or just how much sunlight comes through,” said Jim Hand who serves as a volunteer with the Northshire WindowDressers team. “Now, we’ve got over 200 people who’ve seen it for themselves, and over 400 examples to point to of inserts making a difference.”
Capacity is limited, so interested households and businesses are encouraged to sign up right away by calling (802) 234-3050 or email benningtoncountywd@gmail.com. More information can also be found at windowdressers.org.