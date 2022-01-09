BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Southeast School District hired an attorney and law firm to conduct investigations into sexual misconduct by a retired high school teacher who later briefly joined -- and was dismissed from -- the Sage City Symphony in Bennington.
“The scope will go where the investigation takes it and the time frame will go where the investigation takes it,” School Board Chairperson David Schoales said at the Dec. 21 board meeting.
At the board meeting, the board voted unanimously to authorize Schoales to enter into contract negotiations to retain the services of Aimee Goddard of Buehler & Annis of Brattleboro. An article with sexual abuse allegations against retired Brattleboro Union High School teacher Zeke Hecker published in the Commons in August spurred the action.
Schoales told the Reformer the contract was signed Wednesday.
Mindy Haskins Rogers, BUHS alumna and author of the Commons article, recommended the investigation start in the 1970s and go through present day “without any gaps.” Since publication, she has said she heard from more victims of sexual abuse.
Haskins Rogers discussed her allegations against Hecker with the Banner last November, noting that she alerted the Sage City Orchestra to Hecker's background through an email. She did not receive a response from the orchestra. But Michael Finckel, the longtime music director and conductor for Sage City, told the Banner in response to a media inquiry at the time, “We are letting Zeke Hecker go due to these allegations.”
Schoales said the earliest complaint the school board heard about dates back to 1973 and the investigation could span to current times.
The law firm is made up of all females and they may have some help, Schoales said in response to a question from Haskins Rogers pertaining to whether victims could have a gender preference in whom they speak with.
“But at this point there won’t be gender diversity,” Schoales said. “That may change.”
The board began discussing the potential for an investigation after the article appeared and previously hired psychologist Dr. Chris Overtree to conduct a school climate survey.
“The current climate today doesn’t necessarily specifically relate to the longer term allegations except to the extent that existing students, parents and staff feel that the history in the district, as of yet uninvestigated so to speak, has a present day lagging effect,” Overtree said at an earlier board meeting. “The idea here is that there is a bit of an injury. It may have long standing causes. There may be pieces of it that are still in the present but what are the present day impacts?”
For the investigation, Schoales told the Reformer the law firm will be working with Overtree “to put together the infrastructure (dedicated phone and email) and press release sometime next week.”