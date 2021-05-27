WEST TOWNSHEND — Firefighters from all over Windham County responded to a four-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn Wednesday night.
At first, it appeared the building would be saved.
“But it keeps reigniting,” Townshend Fire Chief Glen Beattie said at the scene at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Peggy Russell, manager of the inn, received notification that alarms inside the building were going off at about 5:30 p.m. She said she was at her home in Wardsboro at the time.
Russell believes the fire resulted from lightning, which Beattie called a “good possibility.”
“A tree on the back side took some lightning,” Beattie said.
The inn was vacant at the time of the fire, he said. The business has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russell said the owners, who live out of state, did not want to open because of all the restrictions.
“We were hoping to reopen this summer,” she said.
Russell said one wing with three rooms, a sun room and a third floor room were badly damaged by the fire, and water from the firefighting response would affect other areas. She noted the main part of the inn was built in 1825.
“It’s just a beautiful building,” she said.
Russell, who has worked at the inn for 11 years, estimated about 21 staff members work at the inn and restaurant when it is open.
Fire engines from various departments were needed to shuttle water to the scene on Lawrence Drive off Windham Hill Road. A ladder truck from the Brattleboro Fire Department was used for spraying the top floor.
Other crews could be seen in trucks and suits from Townshend, Grafton, Dummerston, Wardsboro, Newfane/Brookline, East Dover, West Dover, Londonderry, Westminster, Putney, Guilford, Jamaica and Manchester. Rescue Inc also was at the scene.