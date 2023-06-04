WILMINGTON — After public outcry, the historic flood lines will be repainted on the exterior of Town Hall.
"There were many emails sent to the town manager asking for the flood lines be reapplied, and a petition with over 600 signatures was presented in support," states an announcement from Town Manager Scott Tucker issued Friday following an advisory committee meeting. "The committee felt that their recommendations would show the proper respect for those who lost their lives, and for the people who lived through the destruction who stayed to rebuild homes and businesses, while preserving the town’s cultural legacy, embodying the traditions, stories, and resilience of its residents."
The committee met Thursday and consisted of Select Board member Sarah Fisher, a town employee, two students and Bob Pelosi of Wilmington, with two parents and a teacher observing. They decided to repaint the flood lines in the same location and in a script font to match the Town Hall sign, and create a mural or murals on the building to commemorate both the past and the future in a temporary display.
Tucker "accepted their recommendations and is grateful for their work," states the announcement. The committee agreed the work could be performed by students upon completion of the ongoing painting and repairs that prompted the lines to be erased in the first place.
Nicki Steel of Wilmington, who painted the original flood markers, has agreed to reapply the dates/flood lines. The project is anticipated to take place as early as the 2023 fall semester.
"We thank the students and the committee for their work," states the announcement.
Absence of high water lines brings flood of controversy
On Thursday, Pelosi told the Reformer he would be delivering the petition to Tucker that day at 3 p.m. At the time of the interview, it contained 665 signatures.
All the supporters seem to feel adamantly about wanting the lines back in the original location, Pelosi said.
"Everyone has agreed," he said. "Many people have expressed opinions that it's a really important symbol of the resilience of this community and the people of it over the years in the face of the worst natural disasters that most of us have ever seen."
Pelosi said supporters of the petition were prepared to "escalate" pressure if need be.
"It's turned into an issue when it really hasn't had to," he said.
Several residents suggested the potential for repainting the lines in the middle of the night, even if it meant getting arrested.
"I think that would be an interesting strategy. That would be very Vermont," Pelosi said. "Hopefully it won't come to that. This is very easily resolved and I think everyone is putting in a real effort to not personalize it. This town manager, overall, has done a really good job. Most people are in agreement [on that]."
Pelosi called Wilmington "a small community."
"Six-hundred-and-sixty-five signatures is an awful lot of people demanding action," he said.
Describing the committee process on Sunday, Pelosi said it was "handled professionally, expeditiously and considered all opinions."
"I think all parties are quite satisfied," he said.
When asked late last month by Steel whether he intended to have the lines of the flood markers repainted, Tucker said in an earlier interview that he hadn’t given it much thought. He said the Bi-Town Economic Development Committee wanted to post signs or logos in different places, including in front of the town office. The committee is aimed at bringing Dover and Wilmington together to collaborate on marketing and other efforts.
In a letter to the editor of the Deerfield Valley News, Steel recounted how then-Town Manager Sonia Alexander asked her to paint the 1938 flood level on the building in the late 1980s.
“I was happy to do it and it immediately drew interest of locals and visitors as we thought about an important part of our history,” Steel wrote. “A few days after Tropical Storm Irene, I checked with the town and was given permission (encouraged actually) to paint the new, higher level.”
Steel said the Irene marker showed "the hardship that we had all just lived through in a very meaningful and emotional way and, again, was a focal point for residents and visitors.”
“People were amazed at the height of the water and literally thousands of photos have been taken of the levels,” she wrote. “Locals bring visitors to look at it as they explain what we lived through.”
After town hall was recently repainted “a lovely light blue” and having not heard anything about repainting the flood levels, Steel wrote, she inquired and Tucker replied that the town wanted a “clean slate.”
“Why wouldn’t we want to acknowledge two huge events in our town’s history that impacted so many locals and second home owners and is so interesting to visitors?" Steel wrote. "I really can’t think of a reason for eliminating this marking of our history.”