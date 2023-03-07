WILMINGTON — Voters decided to continue the annual Town Meeting tradition.
With dwindling attendance and more participation via ballots, Select Board members wanted to see if residents would like to do away with the meeting. At annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, residents voted against the proposal that would move all voting to ballots.
Board Chairman Tom Fitzgerald said the issue has been brought up before and will come up again.
“We’re looking for broader representation,” he said after not seeing too many young faces in the crowd Tuesday.
In a letter to the editor, former board member Meg Streeter noted the annual Town Meeting tradition “originated in early New England towns when people gathered to discuss and decide upon all matters that impacted their community. That simple description doesn’t adequately outline the unusual opportunity that Town Meeting offers voters to come together and hear the Select Board explain the proposed budget and numerous articles (32!) about budget and other issues.”
“Personally,” she wrote, “I value in-person accountability from our Select Board and will be voting against those articles.”
Voters went to paper ballot to decide whether to hire an assessor and end the office of listers. After a 53-5 vote, the town will hire a professional assessor for the work rather than rely on elected residents.
Listers successfully asked voters last year to reduce the Board of Listers to three members.
“This Town Meeting the voters will be asked to vote to eliminate the Board of Listers totally,” the listers wrote in this year’s Town Report. “The Board will be replaced by a certified assessor who will perform the same duties as the board. The work that is entailed has increased over the years and has become more difficult for an elected position. The assessor will also have an assistant to help with the task.”
The proposed fiscal year 2024 budget totals about $6.1 million, about $10,000 more than last year. Approved articles covered a $2.6 million General Fund; $1.5 million Highway Fund; $750 for Windham County Safe Place; $1,000 for Grace Cottage; $3,000 for The Gathering Place; $800 for Senior Solutions; $30,000 for Deerfield Valley Rescue; $7,000 for Kids in the Country Childcare; $26,792 for the Reappraisal Reserve Fund; $160,000 for the Bridge Capital Fund; $20,000 for the Highway Building Capital Fund; $150,000 to fund a capital fund for the former firehouse; $20,000 for the Memorial Hall Capital Fund; $12,000 for the Library Capital Reserve Fund; $20,000 for the Police Equipment Capital Fund; $5,000 for the Transfer Station Capital Fund; and $20,000 for the Public Lands and Fences Capital Fund. Using surplus money from last year, $260,000 will be used for a fund to plan and acquire a new town hall.
An article to allocate $3,000 to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center was rejected.