BENNINGTON — A flurry of commercial real estate sales were recorded this month with the Bennington town clerk’s office.
Among the transactions was the sale of the landmark Willy’s Variety building at 300 Gage St., and the adjacent apartment building at 304 Gage St.
Both properties were sold by Edwin Maroney to RAMESTH, LLC, and recorded on June 10, with the store building selling for $340,000 and the apartment building for $220,000.
Raj Patel, of Bennington, is associated with RAMESTH, and also with the ownership of other convenience stores in town. Those include the Corner Market on Benmont Avenue, Yott’s Market on Gage Street, and the store and gas station at 305 South St., now called 305 South.
Patel could not be reached Thursday for comment.
TUSCAN SUNFLOWER
Also selling was the building at 318 North St. that housed the former Tuscan Sunflower. The property sale was reported June 1 by Fiorennorth, LLC, to John and Angie Bozeman for $265,000.
The new owners have informed the Banner that they intend to open a new shop in the building soon.
An apartment building at 121-123 McKinley St. was reported sold June 10 by Brenda and Gary Jones to Les Peter and Patricia Green for $190,000, according to records filed with the town clerk’s office.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
The Carpenter Development Corp. sold land on Greenview Drive to Bennington Area Habitat for Humanity for $134,300. The sale was reported June 14.
Susan Sommer, executive director of the nonprofit organization, said the intent is to build homes at the site in partnership with income-qualified families seeking home ownership.
“We are excited to be back in Bennington,” Sommer said, since the previous completion of houses off North Branch Street.
Habitat also is working on a 22-home project for income-qualified buyers in Manchester Center.
The Elizabeth D. Riley Revocable Trust sold the building that houses the village post office branch at 52 Main St. to Asset 20024, LLC, for $424,000. The buyer is associated with manager Andrew Spodek and based in Cedarhurst, N.Y., according to information on the Secretary of State’s website.
Also recently, James and Karen Murray sold a building at 737 Main St. to Babson’s Apartments, LLC, John Babson Sr. listed as agent, for $120,000. The sale was reported June 2.