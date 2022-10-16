BENNINGTON — It’s “a race against time” to finish the new Willow Park playground, according to a town update, as the coming cold weather might push project repairs and completion to next spring.
Problems with installation of curbing around the play equipment were noted in an inspection in September by the project engineer from Play By Design, which is creating the play structure. Town officials said that would delay the groundbreaking.
PROJECT UPDATE
“Work on the new playgrounds was interrupted in late September when a number of issues were identified by the playground engineer and playground certification team,” according to a statement from the town on Friday. “The most visible issue was problems with the curbing, but they also included placement of geotextile material installation, and a punch list of items regarding the new equipment.”
The curbing referred to is at the edge of the equipment, which is replacing the old playground that was mostly wooden and opened in 1999.
The curbing has be installed so that a rubber surfacing around the equipment can be poured in place.
“The town has received confirmation that work on the new curbing will begin between Oct. 17 and Oct. 24,” according to the town statement. “Once the work begins, it will take two to three weeks to complete the curbing and possibly another week to finish the other punch list items. These final steps must be completed before the rubber surfacing for the playgrounds can be poured and the playgrounds completed.”
RUBBER SURFACE
“The ‘poured in place’ rubber surface requires sustained temperatures above 40 degrees to effectively install and cure,” according to the update, “so we are in a race against time to see if it can be completed before low temperatures push this final step to springtime.”
The additional construction or repair work will not cost the town any more than the original contract price, officials have said.
The new playground is being funded with $500,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding the town expects to receive.
The update notice adds, “The town is committed to ensuring that the project is completed as quickly as possible but in accordance to all specifications and requirements. We greatly appreciate the patience of the community as we work towards finishing this important community resource.”