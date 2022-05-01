BENNINGTON — “Canopy Discovery,” one of three designs for a new Willow Park playground, has been selected after 70 percent of respondents to a survey favored it over the other proposals.
The playground design called “Ramps to Fun” was favored by 17 percent of respondents, said Bennington Communications Coordinator Jonah Spivak, and “Heights of Adventure” was favored by 13 percent of those responding.
As for color schemes, the tally was much closer, he said. “Orchid” was the leader with 34.2 percent, followed by “Forest” with 27.3 percent; “Bayside” with 22.3 percent, and “Enchanted” with 16.2 percent.
Details on the Canopy Discovery design and an image of the Orchid color scheme are available on the Bennington town website — at https://benningtonvt.org/willow-park/
The town is preparing to replace the aging Willow Park playground area through a project approved in March by the Select Board.
FINE TUNING
The chosen design is now being fine tuned in response to the comments and suggestions received. The final design will incorporate several features that include more musical/auditory components; harness swing systems; different slide options in the ages 5 to 12 large play structure; additional age-appropriate spring rockers in the upper playground; benches for seating; and changing a volta spinner to an accessible spinner.
There will be a presentation of the final design at Willow Park sometime in May or early June. The town staff is currently working with the vendor, Playgrounds by Design, to begin ordering components and materials.
The team is following an aggressive timeline to minimize the amount of time before the new playgrounds will be installed — ideally by late summer, Spivak said. The existing structures are closed for use and will not be reopened this season. Those structures will be removed.
However, the engraved bricks honoring the donors who built the original park will be preserved and installed in the entrance of the new playground.
The playground will include accessible and inclusive play structures, which the community respondents helped choose. And the new playground will be on the same site as the old structures and of similar overall size.
FEEDBACK
An outreach plan was implemented to gather feedback from the community on the design. In partnership with the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, an effort was made to reach out to parents, grandparents, teachers, and students. Local schools not in the SVSU were also contacted with the information, and outreach included community groups such as the regional chamber of commerce, Shires Young Professionals, and the child care association.
A public presentation was offered on April 13 and the recorded session was viewed more than 800 times. Numerous articles were published in the Bennington Banner, and the town’s Facebook page posts on the playgrounds had a combined reach of almost 30,000, Spivak said, which he said reflects how important these playgrounds are to the community.
More than 1,500 people responded and shared feedback on the three proposed designs and four color schemes. Additionally, numerous citizens reached out with specific concerns, ranging from handicap accessibility and inclusivity to seating and shading.
It was suggested by community members that an option to have memorial trees planted to honor individuals with connections to the town or Willow Park be considered to give additional shade around the playgrounds.
If people are interested in such a memorial to honor a loved one, they can contact the town Facilities Director Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-442-1037.
The Select Board has approved using some of the American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding the town expects to fund the project.