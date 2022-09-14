BENNINGTON – Town officials expect to know soon when a grand opening can be scheduled for the new Willow Park playground facilities.
Providing an update on the project this week, Director of Buildings and Facilities Paul Dausereau told Select Board members that after a July 27 construction start, the old wooden playground structures at both Upper and Lower Willow Park sites were removed and old fill material removed to a desired level.
He said site preparation work followed and the installation of the new play equipment is now complete in both park locations.
Still to come is pathway work through the play areas, with crushed gravel in some spots covered by a poured-in-place rubber as fall protection — such as around slides.
Dausereau said town staff should know this week how long finish work – including to rubber surfacing, final landscaping, a project inspection and a safety inspection of the equipment — will take.
“Best case is about two weeks,” he said, depending on weather.
Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said the intent is to hold a “grand ribbon-cutting ceremony" with residents, especially children, invited.
The new playground replaces wooden equipment installed in 1999 and no longer recommended for play equipment.