MANCHESTER — As a town manager, John O’Keefe has put in a lot of time and effort developing and improving Manchester’s recreation and sports facilities. That included organizing a women’s college soccer tournament, including the highly regarded Williams College women’s soccer team.
When O’Keefe attends that tournament next month, he’ll be rooting for the team in purple.
Williams announced Thursday that O’Keefe, after nearly 16 years in Manchester, has been hired as associate athletic director for budget and finance. O’Keefe announced he was leaving the town manager position last week, but held off announcing the new role until Williams made it official.
He starts at Williams on Sept. 6 and will commute to the school’s Williamstown, Mass., campus from his family’s home in Manchester — “the best town I’ve ever lived in,” he said.
It’s a new challenge for O’Keefe, a career government professional who previously worked in the administrations of Gov. Paul Cellucci, Gov. Jane Swift and Gov. Mitt Romney. He worked in the Massachusetts Highway Department under Cellucci and Swift, and as Romney’s executive director for legislative affairs.
“If this was an opportunity that came along 16 years ago, I wouldn’t have been interested,” O’Keefe said. But his recent work in Manchester building the town’s sport and recreation infrastructure “really lit a fire. I have a real interest in this. So this seems to me like a perfect match.”
While Williams is a gold standard for Division III college athletics, “The challenge there is when you’re at the top of the heap, everyone is out to get you,” O’Keefe said.
“The first challenge is staying there, and then its about making further enhancements because nothing’s perfect. It’s a constant process of improvement. That’s even more important when you’re at the top.”
In Manchester, O’Keefe has been manager for a town of 4,500 with a full-time police force — one of three in Bennington County — as well as a Parks and Recreation Department and a water and sewer system. The town has a $6.25 million budget for fiscal 2023, but has maintained a property tax rate among the lowest in the state.
At Williams, O’Keefe will oversee the budget for the top NCAA Division III athletic program in the country. The highly selective liberal arts college fields 32 men’s and women’s varsity sports and has won the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics’ Directors Cup 21 times in the 23 years that honor has been offered.
“They’re the Stanford of Division III,” O’Keefe said of the liberal arts college’s balance of academic and athletic excellence. “Or, Stanford is the Division I of Williams.”
O’Keefe sees his role at Williams as taking care of budgets, expenses and logistics, so that the school’s coaches can focus on their core mission.
“At a lot of colleges [travel planning] would be done directly by the coach,” he said. “Every hour they have to work on logistics is an hour they can’t spend with student-athletes.”
“I am excited about the skill set John brings to the department,” Athletic Director Lisa Melendy said in the school’s announcement. “His broad-based experience will serve us well as we continue to shape our department for the future. I am confident he will be able to bring innovation and new approaches to the department based on his experience outside of athletics. His prior work combined with his obvious love of athletics made him an attractive candidate to the search committee.”
Manchester, the second-largest community in Bennington County, has long been known as a shopping hub, and for decades before that, as a golfing, skiing and fly-fishing resort town with a significant arts and culture scene. But as the retail industry changed over the past decade, the town sought to diversify its tourism economy through youth sports events and active recreation.
As town manager, O’Keefe spearheaded additions and improvements at Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park through public and private partnerships. That included building a regulation running track in conjunction with Burr and Burton Academy, a concrete skatepark that’s about to be doubled in size to nearly 16,000 square feet, and multipurpose fields for soccer and lacrosse. Those facilities have hosted state high school championships in soccer and track the past two years.
Most prominent among those improvements was Applejack Stadium, now widely considered one of the best natural grass facilities of its size in New England. The stadium incorporates a 1877 wooden grandstand, a vestige of the park’s history as a fairgrounds. It’s the home field for the Vermont Fusion, which competes in the Women’s Professional Soccer League and reached the developmental league’s playoffs this summer.
Applejack also has hosted USL League 2 games and NCAA soccer games in addition to Burr and Burton football, soccer and lacrosse.
Next month, Williams women’s soccer will take part in an event O’Keefe helped organize. The 2022 Manchester Women’s College Cup will be played Sept. 10 to 11, and features Castleton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges of Claremont, Calif. Williams will play Castleton and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
A native of New York’s Adirondack region, O’Keefe is a graduate of the State University of New York at Potsdam, and has a master’s degree in public administration from SUNY-Brockport. He served a three-year term on the Vermont Board of Education from 2017 to 2020.