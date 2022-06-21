MOUNT TABOR — William Gaiotti has formally announced his candidacy for the Bennington-Rutland district of the Vermont House of Representatives, seeking the seat being vacated by Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan.
Gaiotti, a Republican, and Mike Rice of Dorset, a Democrat, are both vying for the seat, which represents Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Mount Tabor and Peru. Sullivan is stepping down after three terms in office.
“Over the past 40 years I have been educated, developed careers, married and raised a family, all within Bennington and Rutland counties,” Gaiotti said in his announcement. “My career path has been split between law enforcement and club management. Due to the versatility of my work history, I bring a unique perspective to the table, which will be of great value in Montpelier.”
The father of two grown children and widower of Helene Gaiotti, who died of ALS in 2020, Bill Gaiotti said his current situation affords him the opportunity to get involved in state politics and serve the community.
“My beliefs have been formed by over 50 years of life experiences,” he said. “My main priority is to find the true concerns of the people from Bennington-Rutland and fight for those issues in the statehouse.”
While Gaiotti has run for office at the local level, this is his first run for a state elected office. He believes that the Legislature needs a larger Republican presence to create legislation that better reflects the needs of everyday Vermonters.
“Good laws aren't made by one side. They're made by both sides coming together and finding common ground. That's when the best policies are made for the majority of people of the state of Vermont,” he said. "And I fear that we are so out of balance that that’s not occurring.”
The House currently has 92 Democrats, 46 Republicans, seven Progressives and five independents. That leaves Democrats and Progressives one vote shy of a supermajority, which, on paper, could override a veto without assistance from Republicans or independents, if all lawmakers voted with their party.
Gaiotti cited the example of the clean heat standard, the veto that was sustained by one vote — with Sullivan and Nelson Brownell, a Pownal Democrat, crossing party lines.
“I feel like they’re trying to rapidly pass laws without a full understanding of all the consequences to the average Vermonter,” he said. “I think there has to be an understanding of what we're capable of at the moment — what the state can handle as far as infrastructure — and what the real cost is going to be,” he said. “There has to be somebody to speak up for the average Vermonter who's going to be footing the bill on this.”
Gaiotti is also concerned about the number of vacancies on police departments across the state.
"We can’t demonize law enforcement for two years and expect good things,” he said. He's also concerned about the number of opioid overdose deaths in Vermont. A record 210 Vermonters died of opioid overdoses last year.
“I don’t think [the opioid epidemic] gets the attention it should be getting,” Gaiotti said.
Mental health, affordable housing and tax reform are also among Gaiotti's policy interests.
"I feel the most effective way to offer compromise, common sense and rationality back into our state government is for Vermonters to balance the scale," he said.
A Mount Tabor resident and Vermont native, Gaiotti presently works on the grounds crew at Dorset Field Club. He was previously general manager of the Rutland Country Club and clubhouse manager at Ekwanok Country Club in Manchester, and head of security at Green Mountain College in Poultney before it closed. Before that, he served for 12 years in the Rutland City Police Department, which he joined after graduating from Burr and Burton Seminary in 1988.
Gaiotti and Rice are the only candidates for the seat. Rice, the development director for the Northeast Organic Farming Association, announced his candidacy in April. Dorset Select Board member Liz Ruffa also had intended to run as a Democrat, but then decided not to seek the seat.
Gaiotti served on the Mount Tabor Select Board for six years and the United District 23 school board, including six as its president. He also served on the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union board.