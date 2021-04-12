NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — William “Billy” Evans, the U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in the line of duty, will be honored in a private funeral and burial in Adams later this week, following a ceremony Tuesday in Washington.
Evans, a native of North Adams and 18-year-veteran of the Capitol Police, will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda on Tuesday.
Attendance is restricted because of the pandemic, but you can watch the proceedings online via C-SPAN at berkshireeagle.com.
He will then be honored in a funeral mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams on Thursday, according to an obituary posted by Paciorek Funeral Home on Monday.
The funeral home confirmed that Evans will be buried with his father, Howard Evans, at Bellevue Cemetery in Adams. Both events will be private.
In the obituary, his family described Evans’ love for bowling, baseball and tabletop games.
“He spread his love of games to his family, with vacations spent around a table sharing laughs, critiquing strategies, and celebrating each other’s wins,” the obituary reads. “He was always eager to spend time with his children, and immensely proud of everything they did. They would always say they had the best time with their Daddioski.”
As a member of the Capitol Police First Responder Unit for more than 15 years, stationed at the North Barricade, his fellow officers “came to lovingly call him ‘King of the North,’” his family wrote.
Capitol Police and members of Congress will be allowed to attend the restricted viewing period when Evans lies in honor. President Joe Biden is expected to visit the memorial to pay his respects.
The proceedings will begin with a ceremonial arrival at 10:30 a.m., followed by a congressional tribute at 11 a.m. His ceremonial departure is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Evans, a Drury High School graduate, was killed on April 2 when an attacker drove his car into two officers at a barricade outside the Capitol.
He will be the second Capitol Police officer in recent months to lie in honor; Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed in the Jan. 6 insurrection, also was given that honor.