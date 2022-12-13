BENNINGTON — Complaints against Bennington Police that now come before the Select Board for review would instead be handled by a citizen board focused on equity and community policing.
The Bennington Select Board on Monday conducted a first reading of the "Quality Control Internal Investigations and Discipline Policy" that — if approved — will give the Bennington Community Policing Advisory Review Board oversight of complaints against the Bennington Police Department.
Discussion of the change centered on concerns about specific wording and questions, rather than the overall change to move the complaint process to the community board.
For example, board member Bruce Lee-Clark voiced concern that there is no section of definitions at the beginning of the policy.
“What the heck is a complaint? What constitutes a complaint?” he asked, adding that placing a glossary at the beginning of a policy would prevent misunderstandings.
Gary Corey, an acting board member, questioned a provision that states that complaints by one police officer against another would go to the complainant's direct supervisor. Corey wondered what the course of action is if the complaint is against the supervisor, or even against the chief of police.
“There’s a chain of command in the police force that needs to be followed no matter what the process is,” Town Attorney Merrill Bent replied. She added that, if the complaint is against the chief, Town Manager Stuart Hurd would most likely end up hearing the complaint.
The board’s consensus was that the chain of command should be clear in the policy.
“I don’t like things that are vague," said board Vice Chairwoman Jeanne Conner. She also asked for clarity on how the department will report complaints to the community panel, how often complaint reports should be generated and what information should be included in the reports.
Community policing panel member Marsh Hudson-Knapp addressed the board and asked what major changes this policy makes that allows department and the policing panel to work together.
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said the department changed internal policies to allow the community board to have authority. And, she added, “I think the other thing it does is that it gives the responsibility to CPARB not only to do the work, but then to report to the public." It adds the responsibility for the policing panel's work to be transparent.
Resident Clark Adams shared his concern about some wording in the proposed policy. As it stands, the policy implies that complaints will be shared with the community board at the Police Department’s discretion.
The new policy uses the term “may” instead of “shall” — complaints may be shared versus shall be shared — in some portions of the text. Adams also said that he’s worried about the panel being too interconnected to the Police Department, when the original desire of panel was to be completely separate from the department.
Bent stated that the policy is meant to transfer complaint reviews from the Select Board to the community panel. The policy shows how the two groups will work together in these cases. And, she noted, it is possible the department could send all major complaints to panel, but it also could get all the “mundane” complaints.
Adams replied that what might be “mundane” to Bent could be important to him, and dismissing that “undermines the intent of CPARB.”
“The intention is to have free flowing information” between the department and citizens' panel, said Jenkins. Whatever the board wants to look at, they should have access to it, she said.
Kelly Carroll, chairwoman of policing panel, agreed with Adams and stated she would like to see more “shall” language instead of “may” language in the policy. Carroll wanted the policy to clearly state what the board is entitled to look at, because “we don’t know what we don’t know.”
The questions and concerns will be addressed again at next week’s meeting on Dec. 19. The meeting will not be live on CAT-TV, because it conflicts with another town's Select Board meeting, but it will be recorded and posted for viewing.