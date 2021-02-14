BENNINGTON — Many windows and spaces in the Bennington Four Corners were surreptitiously decorated on Sunday morning as a handful of people taped hearts on some downtown buildings.
The people involved remain unnamed, but former Vermont state representative Jim Carroll that he had seen something similar in Montpelier.
“While I was in the legislature, in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, anonymous folks taped heart shapes around downtown Montpelier and the first time I saw it, it really drew a smile on my face,” Carroll said. “It was such a wonderful gesture.”
Carroll then admitted that some friends of his wanted to do the same thing in Bennington.
“They were worried they’d get in trouble and I said that I didn’t think [they would],” Carroll said. “It’s not vandalism, it’s love-ism.”
Carroll refused to say how many people were involved, joking that he was pleading the Fifth Amendment to protect his friends.
“The friend that [started] this, I’m crazy about them ... make sure you print that, OK?” Carroll said. “It was an act of goodwill, intended and designed to show affection for the town and its people.”
Carroll said that around 60 hearts were taped up downtown and that next year it could be a lot more.
“My hope is that we can have hearts all over the place next year,” Carroll said.