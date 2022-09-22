SHAFTSBURY — Volunteers are needed for the Development Review Board.
Select Board Chairman Art Whitman said he’s “really concerned about the DRB because citizens deserve to have their applications taken care of in a timely manner.” He spoke at the Select Board meeting on Monday, which aired on CAT-TV.
The Development Review Board hears the appeals that stem from the decisions of the zoning administrator. The board then grants or denies the appeals. The Development Review Board meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.
There are three people on the board, but there should be five members. The two open positions are three-year terms that expire in 2025.
More information about the Development Review Board are available on the towns website, shaftsburyvt.gov.