BENNINGTON — A Whitingham man who was caught on surveillance video outside the Bennington Police Department driving his car on the sidewalk was issued a citation Thursday for negligent operation of a vehicle.
Vladislav Kitugin, 20, was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on April 25 to answer the charge. Kitugin's vehicle is seen on the video driving south on Route 7 toward Pownal when it suddenly veers left, barely missing two cars heading north in the opposite direction, before winding up on the sidewalk directly in front of the Bennington Police Department. The vehicle is then seen driving the length of the block before squeezing between two parked cars and continuing on its way south.
Kitugin informed police he knew he didn't have properly working brakes, so he did the sidewalk maneuver to avoid hitting anything.
"Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident," police said in a statement on the department's website.
Kitugin was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, which can be a misdemeanor or felony crime in Vermont, depending on the circumstances surrounding the charge. At a minimum, a conviction carries 10 points on your Vermont driver's license and a 30-day loss of privilege to drive a motor vehicle.
Kutigin pled no contest to a speeding ticket in Whitingham on March 13.
The Bennington Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page, encouraging people to make sure their vehicles are in proper working order before driving, and to receive a Vermont inspection annually.