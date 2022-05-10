BENNINGTON — Max Misch, self-proclaimed white nationalist and Iraq War combat veteran, will plead guilty to a single hate crime charge and a charge of aggravated domestic assault in a just-released arrangement with prosecutors.
As part of the deal, prosecutors will dismiss numerous other charges, including a second aggravated domestic assault, obstruction of justice, two disorderly conduct charges, one hate crime and a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
All told, Misch will face a one-to-three-year sentence, all suspended, with a two-year probation. He was initially facing up to 35 years behind bars if convicted on all charges, with a possible $60,000 fine.
The initially proposed draft, written by his defense team, had Misch pleading to charges other than a hate crime. The Banner broke the story in April when a copy of the proposed plea deal was leaked. After continued negotiations on both sides, and strong reactions by the Rutland chapter of the NAACP and former Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris, prosecutors continued their push for Misch to plead to at least one of the hate crimes. The final draft included one of the hate-related disorderly conduct charges and one hate crime to be dismissed.
According to a police affidavit, the hate crime charge stemmed from an incident on July 5, in which Misch allegedly used the words “white power” and the "N" word, along with other racist language during an altercation with two teenagers. The aggravated domestic assault charge stemmed from an incident on Dec. 24, 2020, in which he allegedly re-broke his girlfriend’s mending arm during an altercation in his apartment.
By pleading guilty to aggravated domestic assault, a felony, Misch will no longer be allowed to own or possess firearms legally in Vermont.
Misch still faces three counts of violations of conditions of release and a single charge of possession of large capacity ammunition feeding devices, dating back to 2018, which are not part of the plea deal. The ammunitions charge made it all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court, with Misch claiming the charge violated the Vermont Constitution. The Supreme Court later rejected his argument and pushed the case back down to Bennington Superior Court, where it is still pending.
The Banner reached out to both defense attorney Frederick Bragdon and State's Attorney Erica Marthage for comment. Both declined, with Marthage saying she would comment after the change of plea is official.
When reached for comment Tuesday, Rutland area NAACP President Mia Schultz told the Banner, "At the end of the day what we all want is a safe community. Whether we are black, white, brown, or whatever, we want a safe community. Max Misch, for years, has compromised our safety, all of our safety. There are people in our community who feel unsafe with someone like Max Misch continuing to cause terror on our streets and our community. The fact that we now have an avenue for justice and to tell the world that we do not condone this, that is great, but look what it took to get here."
Misch is out on bond with a 22-hour home curfew. He is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on May 24.