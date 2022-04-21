BENNINGTON — Max Misch, a self-proclaimed white nationalist, has tentatively agreed through his attorney to enter a plea agreement on a series of charges that could include aggravated domestic assault and committing a hate crime.
Jury draw had been scheduled for May 2 for an upcoming trial on the aggravated assault charge. Misch, 39, was charged with choking a woman and re-injuring her broken arm in two incidents between December 2020 and July of last year. He pleaded not guilty on both counts, with each felony charge carrying a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
The list of offenses that Misch faces mounted over the past 19 months. They now include four counts of violating conditions of release, two counts of aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct (fighting) and a single charge of committing a hate crime.
Misch also faces two counts of possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, a case that made it all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court before being sent back down by the justices.
A judge on Thursday ordered a status conference in 30 days to allow the attorneys time to work out the plea agreement.
The Banner will update this story.