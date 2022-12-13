WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, the White House unveiled its Non-Fatal Opioid Surveillance Dashboard, which will provide year-to-date national data to law enforcement, health care providers and policy makers as they take on the ongoing drug overdose epidemic.
In addition to non-fatal opioid overdose rates, the National Emergency Medical Services Information System (NEMSIS) will consolidate information on EMS response times to opioid overdoses, naloxone administration by EMS personnel and rate of overdose patients not transported to a medical facility.
“It’s incredibly helpful in that it brings EMS into the conversation at the national level,” said Stephanie Busch, injury prevention manager at the Vermont Department of Health and a volunteer advanced EMT. “EMS shows up where people are. We don’t require people to come to an emergency department or come to us. That’s just one more piece of this big, complex pie.”
Vermont is currently ranked fifth in the country in non-fatal opioid overdoses in the past year, according to the new database. New England neighbors Connecticut (second) and New Hampshire (third) were also in the top five for non-fatal opioid overdoses. The data will be updated every Monday, with a two-week lag time to provide greater accuracy by sifting out errors and duplicate reports.
The National Emergency Medical Services Information System (NEMSIS) is one arm of the Biden-Harris Administration’s inaugural National Drug Control Strategy released in April. In addition to measures introduced to disrupt drug traffickers’ profits, the strategy calls for prioritizing saving lives and getting access to care to the right people in the right places.
Much of the administration’s plan centers on tracking and using data more effectively, which is where the NEMSIS database will be put to use. The new database, made possible by a partnership between the White House and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is specifically tracking non-fatal opioid overdoses as reported by emergency medical services (EMS).
“At a time when a non-fatal overdose is a leading predictor for a future fatal overdose, widespread access to this data will help first responders, service providers, and policymakers save more lives,” Monday’s White House news release said.
The effort is being spearheaded by Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
While bolstering the pool of facts and figures is a positive development, Margae Diamond, executive director of Turning Point Recovery Center in Bennington, says the new system is far from painting the entire picture and there is still work to be done.
“[The database] is a great step to make people more aware. Centralizing information and seeing how we stack up with the rest of the country is definitely useful,” Diamond said. “But the thing we need to remember is that this is only information from EMS.”
Diamond cautions against interpreting the NEMSIS data as evidence that Vermont is saving more people from death by opioid overdose.
“That’s what the data may look to like — and more data is always good — but this is not comprehensive,” Diamond continued. “That’s a challenging thing to do.”
Diamond said she has seen and heard of far too many examples of opioid overdose that didn’t involve an EMS response for the new database to fully represent the enormous challenge of fighting drug addiction. She says people being resuscitated by homeless shelters or by other friends with naloxone, or reports of overdose being reversed by medical staff or law enforcement all mean that EMS data won’t be enough.
“I hear about that kind of stuff all the time,” she said. “We’re at a critical juncture in this fight against drugs.”