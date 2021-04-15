MONTPELIER — Members of the Vermont Senate will spend some time with educators from the Vermont Human Rights Commission and Outright Vermont in the aftermath of comments made during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this month — including a racially insensitive comment made by Sen. Jeanette White, for which she later apologized.
Bor Yang, the executive director of the Vermont Human Rights Commission, said Balint and House Speaker Jill Krowinski reached out more than a month ago for a follow-up to training provided earlier this year by her and Xusana Davis, the state's executive director of racial equity.
"It is not specific to any one comment made by any one legislator," Yang said. "I invited Mara Iverson from Outright Vermont to join me and we’re looking forward to that opportunity."
Dana Kaplan, the executive director of Outright Vermont, said the training content will touch on implicit and explicit bias, microaggressions, and mitigating harm.
"These are skills we all need to practice and information that needs to be shared again and again — and most especially with our state leaders and other folks in public positions of power," Kaplan said.
TROUBLING SESSION
Balint said there were "multiple problems" with comments made in the April 2 Judiciary session, and not only those made by White.
"As an openly gay legislator myself there were things I was cringing at, and actually was very personally disheartened by, to put it mildly," Balint said.
White, who has represented the Windham district since 2003, apologized last week for comments she made on April 2 during a debate on H. 128, a bill that would prevent the so-called "panic defense" from being used by individuals accused of assaulting people over their sexual orientation or gender status.
That bill, approved 144-1 by the House on March 11, was unanimously approved by the Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
White, like Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia, was concerned about limiting the avenues available to a defense attorney in court. But the hypothetical situation she cited during discussion included a racially offensive trope.
“What if I’m the nice little white woman, and I get attacked by or I think I’m getting, not attacked, but a Black man is coming on to me and I say, it just made me so nervous that I had to shoot him?” White said.
“I mean, shouldn’t we, or, a guy from — with a motorcycle jacket on was coming on to me, so I’m so afraid of motorcycle people because I know about the Hell’s Angels, so I had to shoot him. I mean, aren’t we going down some kind of a slippery path here?” White added, in comments first reported by Seven Days of Burlington.
White's comment was amplified on social media, as Michael Harriot, a senior writer for TheRoot.com, criticized White's statement.
"I joke around on this app but I need to speak to the Black men (especially if you own a motorcycle or a leather jacket): I know it’s gonna be hard, but can you vow not to “come on” to “nice, white” Vt. Sen. Jeanette White?" Harriot said on Twitter. "She’ll vote against shooting trans people if we promise."
In a subsequent Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, White apologized. But that apology did not satisfy some observers, who said it should have been more direct and less qualified.
"Over the past few days, I've received numerous emails and phone messages, some of them pretty vitriolic, accusing me of being racist, homophobic and in general not a good person," she said. "First, let me apologize to anyone I offended for anything I said. My comments and questions were not meant to be hurtful, nor offensive."
"As legislators, we need to examine all aspects of proposed laws for consequences we may not anticipate," White said. "That might mean asking questions that, when taken out of context, seem inappropriate. As an example is this one single sentence that has been pulled out of a question that I asked, that has been used in form letters sent to me as proving that I am racist."
"Without going into the weeds, I believe what I was trying to wrap my head around was ... should a prohibition of the panic defense be broadened to include more than just gender," White added. "As we grapple with important and complex issues, we must be able to ask questions that might seem inappropriate or hurtful when taken out of context. If we can't, we cannot continue to learn and grow, and our legislation will not be the best it can be."
An email and voice mail message left for White on Thursday was not returned by press time.
"Without a doubt I was deeply offended by Sen. White's comments," Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, said. "But I was pleased that the committee passed the bill and that we are moving forward on this issue."
"What happened in committee was symptomatic of what is happening around the country," he said. "We need to make huge strides as Vermonters and as Americans in this area. What Senator White demonstrated is what the Black community has been saying for years: Systematic and implicit bias exists and needs to be addressed."
MORE CONCERNS
While White's comments drew fire on social media, Balint was also concerned with a line of questioning of Rep. Taylor Small, the first transgender member of the legislature, by Benning, a defense attorney by trade.
Balint said Small "was repeatedly asked to put herself in different shoes, to imagine herself as the defendant, rather than being acknowledged as someone whose identity puts her at much greater risk of being the victim or survivor of such an attack."
“I don't want my colleagues to be afraid of asking questions or making mistakes, because we all are learning every day. But I also need them to recognize and take responsibility for the fact that their mistakes have consequences, and they impact the people that they serve,” Balint said Friday in a video posted to her legislative Facebook page.
“In this case, the discussion within the Judiciary Committee questioned the existence of bias in our criminal justice system, and invoked the painful, deadly stereotype of the innocent white woman threatened by the violent, sexually aggressive Black man. It also conflated the political ideology of an inherently racist and sexist and homophobic Westboro Baptist Church and the identity of a trans person. All of these ideas have cost the lives of countless Black, brown and LGBTQ people in our country. Senators have to understand the team, these ideas cause and the lies they perpetuate.”
Balint, while emphasizing she did not presume to speak for White, said her seatmate "feels very saddened that her words were hurtful to anyone. That was not her intent. And she knows that people feel like her apology missed the mark. And what she has said to me is, you know, she really was trying her best to to give a heartfelt apology. She's working hard on these issues, she's going to continue to do this self reflection."
"One of the things that I shared with her is just that we all have to be open to admitting our shortcomings. And I do mean all of us," Balint added. "And, you know, as difficult as it is, to engage in the hard conversations around gender and race and class, it's much more difficult for the people who feel much less empowered in the situation."
Campion said he had heard from colleagues about Benning's line of questioning and said it was "not helpful to the process."
LOCAL REACTION
Sears, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, said White used "an unfortunate example" in trying to explain her concerns with the bill. But he also said it was unfortunate that the video clip of her statement has been used to label her as a racist.
"She's got a big heart, and she's always wanting to try to help people ... but it's an unfortunate thing that she did. And she, when she apologized, she, you know, made the statement that she didn't want to offend anybody," Sears said.
"In this day and age legislatures in other states are passing laws against transgender people and other minority groups. Vermont is trying to be at the forefront of saying you cannot excuse criminal behavior because of some panic defense. That's not an excuse for that behavior."
Etan Nasreddin-Longo, like White, a resident of Putney, is the chair of Vermont's Racial Disparities in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice System Advisory Panel. Thursday, he said he accepted White's apology. He said it's time to learn from the incident and move forward.
"I know her and I take the apology to heart," Nasreddin-Longo said.
But he also said that people need to understand how deeply embedded racism is in the national culture, and that it won't go way overnight.
"It's been 400 years to get to this point," Nasreddin-Longo said. "I'm not saying it's OK; I don't think its OK. I'm a Black man. I don't like it. But the reality is this stuff is lodged in our brains."
Nasreddin-Longo also said it would be a mistake to infer the incident proves Vermont isn't still learning and growing in its reckoning with systemic racism.
"I've said some horrible [stuff] in my life and I didn't think I necessarily meant it," Nasreddin-Longo said. "What do you do with that moment? You acknowledge, you learn and you go on. Personally I've chosen to take that and move forward."
Nasreddin-Longo and local writer and artist Shanta Lee Gander, a former Brattleboro Select Board member, both said that the process of dealing with racist speech and incidents can be mentally exhausting.
"I'm trying to do work that focuses on pushing Vermont forward," said Gander, whose recent efforts include securing a historic plaque recognizing Lucy Terry Prince, who is considered the nation's first African-American author, and her husband, Abijah Prince. "When we have to use space for things like this, I feel like it takes away from all the work we really need to be doing."
As citizen lawmakers, Vermont legislators come to the job with their own biases, and not necessarily with training on how to deal with them, Balint said.
"I believe people can learn and be better and grow," she said. "Growing is a painful process. And I am committed to my chamber doing better."