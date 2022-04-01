MANCHESTER -- The Select Board is expected Tuesday to consider a joint initiative with Dorset to settle a discrepancy over the exact location of the town line on Squires Road, off of North Road.
At issue are at least three properties on Squires Road that appear on the Manchester grand list, but whose actual location in relation to the town line is in dispute.
Dorset Town Manager Rob Gaiotti said his understanding is that the current maps have the line in the correct place, “and two or three parcels are potentially in Dorset based on those maps, but definitely in the Manchester grand list and have been for some time.”
Three years ago, the two towns considered chartering a full survey of the town line, at a cost of $30,000. But the Manchester board was hesitant to spend that much money on the problem.
Instead, O'Keefe and Gaiotti have, pending board approval, agreed to consider hiring a surveyor at an estimated cost of $3,000. Rather than a full survey, the contractor would use GPS data to determine where the line is — and where the properties reside.
The Dorset Select Board has yet to vote on the proposal. It is scheduled to meet April 19.
“It makes sense to me. It’s more targeted and saves money,” Gaiotti said.