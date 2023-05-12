POWNAL — Hill Top Farm Meat in Pownal is about to add another item to its growing schedule. The family-owned business that opened in March is about to also be the site of the Bennington Farmers Market, at least for this summer.
Crystal Gardner, treasurer, said the market (technically Walloomsac Farmers Market doing business as Bennington Farmers Market), is going to move about seven miles south, to 2970 U.S. Route 7 in Pownal, and will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., from June 3 to Sept. 30.
Gardner said the loss of a couple of key contributors to the market was the catalyst for the move.
“With Wildstone Farm (in Pownal) retiring from markets, and True Love Farm (North Bennington) having their produce at the Bennington Community Market, and handing out their (Community Supported Agriculture) items there each Saturday, our market has lost its oldest vendors,” Gardner explained via email.
“At this time we have vendors trying to ramp up more produce, but we feel moving to Pownal was our only option.”
Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, is the system that connects consumers directly with farmers to receive fresh, seasonal products wholesale, without any sort of middle party.
Gardner said Hill Top Farm is looking into growing crops to include in the market, as well. For the time being, though, with the aforementioned loss of most of the market’s produce, as well as crafters and artisans now flocking to the Better Bennington Corporation’s pop-up shops, the market wouldn’t have been “much of a true farmers market.”
Gardner hopes for a revival of the farmers market, though, and a possible move back to Bennington, as soon as next year, if enough vendors join and the board deems it appropriate.
“There's only three or four vendors left,” she said. “So what I've done is I've offered the vendors a space that if they want to try to grow it back and make it work, it’ll give those vendors a chance to still be able to sell their product somewhere.”
Gardner co-owns Hill Top Farm Meat, established in 2011, with her husband Marc. Prior to opening the brick and mortar shop, Hill Top Farm has sold organic beef, natural pork, whole chicken, eggs and maple syrup online, and has been a staple at the farmers market over the years.
Gardner said despite the leaner market there, there is still plenty to bring people out to Pownal. She said they’ll be offering soft-serve ice cream and hopes to have the grill out to cook some burgers for visitors. She said one vendor with berries, jellies and jams will also still be part of the market.