WESTON — The Weston Theater is “uncertain, but optimistic” about being able to perform “What the Constitution Means to Me” and “The Buddy Holly Story,” said Andy Butterfield, Director of Marketing and Communications.
“Though we’ve managed to pump most of the water out of The Playhouse, the damage is worse than that wrought by Hurricane Irene in 2011,” according to a statement on the theater’s Facebook page. “We are still in the process of assessing the damage we will need to work through to bring you the remainder of Season 87.”
“We’ve survived two floods and risen from the ashes of fire because of community care,” the statement reads, “and we are so grateful to be able to count on you as we get our heads above water again.”
The theater is accepting the public’s offer for help to clean up The Playhouse and administrative office, both damaged by the flood. It is also accepting donations to help in the clean-up effort.
“We’re in the process of re-grouping,” said Megan Goodwin, company administrator.
Route 155 from the north to the theater is open, although Route 11 remained officially closed as of Wednesday morning.
For updates and donations, go to https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=weston%20theater%20company.