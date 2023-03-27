WESTMINSTER — It's been almost a year since longtime Westminster Town Manager Russell Hodgkins resigned after an undisclosed dispute with the Select Board.
There was a new town manager in December, but Ken Fay only lasted two weeks and collected a settlement from the town despite his short tenure.
With Zoning Administrator Alison Bigwood again in the interim manager's position, the town has some breathing room as it searches for a new manager.
Search Committee Chairman Christopher Potter gave the board an update of what the committee has done so far and asked for some direction on other points.
How much the board was willing to spend on the search process, in particular advertising, dominated the discussion last week, with it being decided that Potter and the search committee would provide the board with some recommendations. Potter said the committee had only had one meeting, and that was the evening of the big snowstorm two weeks ago, so only half of the committee turned out.
Potter said that a job description, both a long and a short version, had been written.
Potter said his research showed that several Vermont towns are also looking for managers, and as a result, the search and hiring might take longer than originally hoped.
The town is a member of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and thus can advertise for free in its news letter, but there was little interest expressed by the board into hiring the league to do the search for a manager on behalf of the town.
Select Board member Steve Major said the town should be prepared to "advertise widely" to attract a candidate who will want to come to Westminster and "stay and do a good job." Major said he thought the town should "advertise generously," in order to have a large group of job candidates to choose from. The salary the town is offering, he said, "is not huge."
Potter said he and the search committee would consider how much money the town needs to spend on the search, and come up with some recommended advertising venues.
Potter said he was also looking into online advertising, such as ziprecruiter.com and craigslist.com, as well as the state of Vermont's job listings. The town could also post the longer job description, he said.
"We'll get back to you for your approval," he said.
Select Board Chairwoman Katrina Hamilton, who is on the search committee, said the town needs to advertise with a reach to the other New England states.
Paying for the advertising will likely come from the Select Board's budget, said Bigwood, but it wasn't clear how much money was available.
Fay, who started the manager's job on Dec. 1, 2022, was gone by Dec. 16, when he was put on administrative leave. In January, the town reached a settlement with Fay, who lives in Brattleboro.
The town has learned from the last manager's hiring, said Select Board member Kevin Hughes.
According to town minutes, in addition to Potter and Hamilton, members of the search committee include town employees Chuck Lawrence, Kelly Thayer, Bigwood and departing Town Clerk Pauline Blake O'Brien. Other committee members include Susan Roman and former Select Board members Susan Harlow and Craig Allen.