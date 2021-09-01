WESTMINSTER — The three towns that make up the Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to finalize the financial aspects of their Act 46 “divorce.”
In landslide numbers, Westminster voted 101-6, Athens 48-6, and Grafton 69-4 to approve returning the two Westminster school buildings to that town’s school district, as well as the long-term debt associated with those buildings.
Westminster also voted 100-7 to expand its newly constituted school board from the current three members back to five.
Westminster School Board Chairwoman Cheryl Charles called the vote “decisive approval.”
“It is correct to say that 94 percent is overwhelming, and could be called a landslide although I am reluctant to call anything a landslide with such a low voter turnout,” she said after the vote totals were announced.
“On the other hand. I think the votes are representative of the will of the community. Westminster voters overall never wanted to merge, voted against merger more than once, voted to withdraw from the forced merger when given the opportunity, and are now saying, clearly, we want our school buildings back and will take responsibility for the debt associated with the gymnasium we built some years ago,” she said.
And WNUESD Chairman Jack Bryar of Grafton thanked all the towns for the votes.
“Westminster basically voted to get their buildings back and Athens/Grafton voted to stop paying for them,” he said.
“Now onto the State Board,” he wrote in an email.
The state board is expected to sign off on the administrative divorce at its meeting later this month, according to Charles.
The three towns voted earlier this year to dissolve the elementary school union that was forced on them by the Vermont Board of Education under Act 46. Westminster voted in January to leave the union, and at Town Meeting in March, Grafton and Athens gave their blessing.
According to a timetable outlined by the state Board of Education earlier this summer, Westminster won’t be an independent school district until July 2022, and until then, the three towns will jointly operate schools in Westminster and Grafton.
The towns have been fighting Act 46 for years, and were some of the first towns to sign on to a legal challenge to the controversial school organization law that forced some small school districts to merge, some very reluctantly.
The Vermont Supreme Court, on a close 3-2 vote, upheld the constitutionality of the law, but a little known loophole in school union districts’ state allowed Westminster to pull out.