BURLINGTON, Vt. -- U.S. Rep. Peter Welch today announced he is running for U.S. Senate. Welch called on Vermonters to join him in fighting for a progressive agenda in the Senate.
“We are at a pivotal moment,” Welch said. “Vermont families are struggling through multiple crises: a global pandemic, the consequences of climate change, and a racial reckoning generations in the making. The result of this election will determine control of the Senate and with it, what we can accomplish for Vermont families. If Vermonters elect me to the U.S. Senate, I will be ready to fight for progressive change on day one.”
Welch reaffirmed his focus on ensuring Vermont’s working families have access to childcare and paid family leave, passing a Green New Deal, lowering health care and prescription drug costs, ensuring that women continue to have control over their own health care decisions, and protecting voting rights and our democracy.
“I was there on January 6th when the Capitol was stormed by a violent mob fueled by the former president’s lies. Too many Senate Republicans stood behind him instead of telling the truth: It was an attack on our democracy and an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. Senate Republicans continue to sow division for their own political gain instead of working together to get things done.”
Welch said even in the face of these challenges, he is optimistic. “I've seen Vermonters come together to solve problems. We focus on solutions, not who gets credit. That’s the Vermont way. That’s how I’ve gotten things done as Vermont’s congressman, and how I will get things done if I am elected to the U.S. Senate.”
Welch will announce campaign events in the coming weeks. Visit www.welchforvermont.com for information about how to get involved with the campaign.