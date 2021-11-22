FILE - Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., questions former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Welch, Vermont's sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives, announced Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, that he will run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, who has said he won't seek reelection.