WASHINGTON — On the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act, Sen. Peter Welch and Rep. Raul Ruiz of Maryland celebrated the inclusion of their Reducing Exposure to Burn Pits Amendment in this year’s Senate-passed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in late-July. The bipartisan amendment, which Welch introduced with others will direct the Department of Defense (DoD) to explore alternatives to burn pits for waste disposal to mitigate veterans’ exposure to toxic contaminants associated with burn pit usage.
“The PACT Act was a major step forward to ensure the cost of the war includes the cost of caring for the warrior. But we can—and must—do more to address the risk burn pits and other toxic substances pose for our veterans,” said Welch in a release. “This amendment will inform mitigation of the use of burn pits and, in so doing, help keep more veterans safe from toxic contaminants."
The PACT Act was signed into law on Aug. 10, 2022, and represents the largest expansion of health care and benefits for veterans in decades, Welch said. The bill expands U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances during their service.
In the past year, more than 176,000 veterans have applied for PACT Act-related benefits and more than 503,000 veterans have received new toxic exposure screenings. Veterans now have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday to file PACT Act claims – or submit their intent to file – and be eligible for benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.