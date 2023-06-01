WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., led colleagues in sending a letter to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, urging the Department of Energy (DOE) to consider Transmission Developers Incorporated’s (TDI) application for funding to develop the New England Clean Power Link, a transmission line aimed at expanding New England’s access to clean energy and ease winter grid reliability issues in the region.
Joined by Democratic senators from Connecticut and Massachusetts, the letter asks DOE to carefully consider TDI’s application in order to facilitate implementation of this project.
“We strongly support the development of new transmission capacity, such as the New England Clean Power Link, which would help address New England’s annual winter grid reliability issues and help the region achieve its renewable energy goals,” the letter read. “The New England Clean Power Link has the capacity to provide much-needed support for New England’s electric grid [and] help us to address the grid reliability challenges we currently face, as well as the problems we will confront in the future caused by a warming climate.”
TDI has applied for funding under DOE’s Transmission Facilitation Program to support the construction of the New England Clean Power Link. The project is a 1,000-megawatt bi-directional transmission line running from Canada, through Vermont, and into Southern New England and would support the clean energy transition in the region and increase grid reliability in winter.
TDI has also pledged $263 million for Lake Champlain clean-up and $109 million for Vermont renewable energy projects over 40 years.