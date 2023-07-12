WATERBURY – Vermont Emergency Management issued the following release with updated flooding information:
Conditions are improving in Vermont, but hazards remain. The state of Vermont is still in active response mode and will be until floodwaters recede and the danger passes. Multiple water rescues and evacuations are being conducted, most in Lamoille County; teams have performed more than 200 rescues since Sunday and facilitated just over 100 evacuations.
River levels are returning to normal levels, but waterways are not safe right now. Currents are fast, there is a tremendous amount of debris, and everyone is advised to stay off our rivers for the time being.
As of Wednesday morning, no fatalities have been reported. However, Vermonters need to remain vigilant in the days to come as many disaster-related deaths occur after the response phase and during clean up and recovery.
Numerous communities are under boil water notices. A list of impacted water districts can be found on the VT Agency of Natural Resources website at anr.vermont.gov/flood.
Those returning to their flooded homes should take precautions when entering. Do not turn on your circuit breaker or use any power sources until you have had your system checked by a licensed electrician. For safety information visit healthvermont.gov/flood.
For those with damaged property please report your damages to 2-1-1 as we are collecting data for a possible federal disaster declaration. We need your information in order to paint an accurate picture of the extent of damage across the state. Homeowners should also contact their insurance company.
There are three Red Cross shelters in operation right now:
Barre City Auditorium (16 Auditorium Hill, Barre)
Rutland High School (22 Stratton Rd., Rutland)
Hartford High School (37 Highland Ave)
Many communities are operating local shelters, to find one near you please call 2-1-1.
Those wishing to volunteer can register at Vermont.gov/volunteer. Please do not self-deploy, the volunteer effort needs to be coordinated to be effective.
If you are looking to donate, you are asked to make a monetary donation to an established recovery organization such as:
Vermont Flood Response and Recovery Fund (https://vermontcf.org/our-impact/programs-and-funds/vt-flood-response)
Vermont Disaster Recovery Fund (https://www.vdrf.org/)
Northern New England Red Cross
Your Local United Way
The state is not seeking donations of any items.
Information resources are available on the Vermont Emergency Management website at vem.vermont.gov/flood.