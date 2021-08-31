TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
LABOR DAY: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.