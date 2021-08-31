weather 0901
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

