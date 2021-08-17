weather 0818
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.