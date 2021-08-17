TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
THURSDAY: Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.