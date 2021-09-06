Weather 0907
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TODAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 70.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.