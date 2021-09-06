TODAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.Highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 70.