Weather map
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

