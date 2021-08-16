TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.