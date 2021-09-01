weather 0902
TODAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

