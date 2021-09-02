TODAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
LABOR DAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.