TODAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

