The National Weather Service in Albany posted a flash flood watch for Bennington County from 8 p.m. Wednesday night through Thursday. Heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred were expected to track into the region. Many areas can expect 1 to 4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.
Heavy rain will result in standing water in low lying areas and scattered flash flooding. Rivers and streams may quickly rise. Residents are advised to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should a flash flood warning be issued.
THURSDAY: A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.