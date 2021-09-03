TODAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
LABOR DAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.