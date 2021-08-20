Tropical Storm Henri is expected to impact the northeast Sunday and Monday. While the current forecast keeps the worst impacts to our east, the track of the storm is still uncertain and may change, so continue to monitor the forecast over the next couple days.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.